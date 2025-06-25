Earthquake Today: Tremors of 4.2 Magnitude hits Andaman Sea

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman Sea early Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
The NCS in a post on X said, “The quake occurred at 01:43:50 IST at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.”
No immediate reports of casualties or damage to property have been received.
Further details are awaited.
