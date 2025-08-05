Earthquake today: Tremors of 5.0 magnitude jolts Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy in Russia

On Tuesday at 13:57 local time, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported 108 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia.

Updated5 Aug 2025, 08:53 AM IST
5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake occurred 108 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy in Russia on Tuesday at 13:57 local time, reported the Hindustan Times citing seismic monitoring systems in the Russian Far East.

Preliminary reports indicate that the earthquake happened offshore at a moderate depth, possibly reducing surface effects.

The Tuesday earthquake comes days after an 8.8-magnitude quake struck Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula area, leading to Tsunami warnings across the Pacific.

The Pacific Plate has been shifting, making the Kamchatka Peninsula off Russia's Far East coast particularly susceptible to tremors. Larger aftershocks are also possible, the report said.

The 8.8 magnitude tremors were the strongest earthquake reported since the devastating 2011 Tohoku quake, which occurred near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and caused a tsunami that resulted in the meltdown at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

 

