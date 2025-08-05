Earthquake today: Tremors of 5.0 magnitude jolts Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy in Russia

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake occurred 108 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy in Russia on Tuesday at 13:57 local time, reported the Hindustan Times citing seismic monitoring systems in the Russian Far East.

Preliminary reports indicate that the earthquake happened offshore at a moderate depth, possibly reducing surface effects.

The Tuesday earthquake comes days after an 8.8-magnitude quake struck Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula area, leading to Tsunami warnings across the Pacific.

The Pacific Plate has been shifting, making the Kamchatka Peninsula off Russia's Far East coast particularly susceptible to tremors. Larger aftershocks are also possible, the report said.