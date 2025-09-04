Earthquake today: Tremors of 5.8 magnitude jolt Argentina's Salta

Earthquake today: Tremors of 5.8 magnitude struck Argentina's Salta on Thursday, September 4, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. According to EMSC, the seismic activity occurred at a depth of 192 km (119 miles).

Another quake of 6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck United States' Alaska. The tremors were felt 87 km Southwest of Nikolski at 8:57 PM (local time) on September 3.

Almost 4 days ago, a 6 magnitude devastating earthquake struck Afghanistan. According to Taliban government's data released on Tuesday, the death toll from the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan crossed 1,400, leaving more than 3,000 people injured. The figures provided by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, were only for Kunar province.