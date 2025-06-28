Earthquake today: Tremors of 6.1 magnitude jolts Southern Philippines

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit the coast of the southern Philippines on Saturday, AFP reported, citing the United States Geological Survey.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage due to the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 101 kilometres, nearly 70 kilometres from Davao Occidental province.

Also Read | Over 470 earthquakes rattle Japanese island chain with active volcanoes

"The shake was not that strong, but the tables and computers here at the office shook for (about five seconds)," Marlawin Fuentes, a provincial rescuer from the island of Sarangani, told AFP.

No tsunami alert was issued due to the earthquake.

Quakes happen almost daily in the Philippines, which lies on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ a zone of intense seismic activity zone that extends from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Also Read | Earthquake of 4.2 Magnitude hits Andaman Sea

Most are too subtle to be detected by humans, but powerful and destructive ones occur unpredictably, with no available technology to forecast their timing or location.

On June 24, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake was reported from the Southern Philippines, but no tsunami alert was issued.

The earthquake struck around 374 kilometres (232 miles) east of the island of Davao. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Also Read | Earthquake News: Tremors jolt Iran amid intense trade of missiles with Israel

Over 470 earthquakes in Japan Meanwhile, more than 470 earthquakes have been reported from a remote island chain in southern Japan since last week, according to AFP.

No significant damage has been reported from the series of earthquakes with a magnitude of at least one, which is barely perceptible to people sitting quietly indoors, on Japan's seven-point seismic intensity scale.

"Seismic activity has increased. As this region has experienced extended periods of earthquake activity in the past, please be vigilant against earthquakes that cause strong shaking," the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.