Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 3.8 strike Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh woke up to tremors on Sunday mornings. An earthquake of measuring 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh at 5:06 AM on May 18, according to the National Center for Seismology said.

Advertisement

The seismic activity was felt at a depth of 10 kilometres at the Dibang valley district of the state, the NCS said. In a post on X, NCS states, “EQ of M: 3.8, On: 18/05/2025 05:06:33 IST, Lat: 29.03 N, Long: 95.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.”

Advertisement

This comes a day after a 3.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the area located adjacent to Dibang valley. The previous quake occured at a depth of 12 kilometres. The Seismology centre noted that the earthquake's epicentre was at Latitude 28.78 N, and longitude 95.70 E.

Read More