Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 3.9 jolt Nepal

An earthquake measuring 3.9 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Nepal on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. As per the report, the seismic activity was felt in the region at 8:24 AM on June 30. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 14 km.

NCS took to social media platform X and stated, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 30/06/2025 08:24:21 IST, Lat: 29.24 N, Long: 81.77 E, Depth: 14 Km, Location: Nepal."

This comes after an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region a day before at a depth of 10km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 29/06/2025 14:19:05 IST, Lat: 29.35 N, Long: 81.94 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."

Lying in a zone of intense seismic activity, Nepal is prone to earthquakes due to the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Notably, shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones as they are often followed by aftershocks. This happens because shallow earthquakes release greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface which is destructive. Hence, shallow quakes have higher potential of causing damage to structures and casualties due to stronger ground shaking.

It is important to note that deeper earthquakes lose energy as they travel to the surface. " Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km," USGS states.