Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.2 jolts Pakistan

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 3:54 AM IST at a depth of 150 kilometers. The epicenter was located at latitude 30.25°N and longitude 69.82°E. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the shallow quake

The NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan sits at the convergence of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. The provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas are located along the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Meanwhile, Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir lie on the northwestern margin of the Indian plate in South Asia.

The region can be challenging to navigate during crisis situations -- in 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people across rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake in 2005 that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Balochistan province, Pakistan's largest, saw a quake in 2021 that killed at least 20 people and left more than 10 injured, with landslides hampering initial rescue efforts in the remote mountainous district of Harnai.