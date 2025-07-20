Earthquake today: Triple earthquakes jolt Europe's most populous country — Russia, ‘tsunami’ alert issued

Triple earthquakes jolted Europe's most populous country — Russia, on Sunday, July 20, according to AFP. Following the strong seismic activity, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a ‘tsunami’ warning for Kamchatka Peninsula.

USGS in a post on X stated, “Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 144 km E of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.”

The US Geological Survey reported 5 and 6.7-magnitude earthquakes which was followed by powerful tremors of 7.4-magnitude at 12:19 PM. The intense seismic activity prompted the USGS to issues tsunami warning, alerting that "hazardous tsunami waves are possible".

The larger quake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres and its epicentre was around 144 kilometres east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital of the Kamchatka region which has a population of 180,000.

According to USGS, the tsunami alert zone is applicable for coastal areas within a radius of 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre in the Pacific Ocean, off the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The initial tremors were followed by several aftershocks, including another 6.7 and 6.6 magnitude quake on the Richter scale, the USGS said.

Notably, the Kamchatka peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it pone to earthquakes. Seven major earthquakes of magnitude 8.3 or higher have struck the seismic hot zone since 1900.

Earthquake in Iran and Tajikistan A 5.6 magnitude quake struck northern Iran on July 20, while Tajikistan witnessed a 4.0 quake at 1:01 PM, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. According to EMSC, the Iran quake occurred at a depth of 3 km (1.86 miles).

National Center for Seismology (NCS) in a post on X stated, “EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/07/2025 01:01:55 IST, Lat: 36.87 N, Long: 72.10 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Tajikistan.”

Due to Tajikistan, geographical location, the country is prone to various natural disasters, including earthquakes.