Earthquake today: Three successive quakes jolt Andaman Sea, latest seismic activity measures 4.7 magnitude

Earthquake today: Three successive quakes jolted Andaman Sea on Monday. The latest earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Andaman Sea on June 30, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). As per the report, the third seismic activity was felt in the region at 12:06 AM. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

“EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/06/2025 12:06:25 IST, Lat: 9.60 N, Long: 93.79 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea,” the NCS said in a post on X.

The first seismic activity of 4.7 magnitude was reported around 10:09 AM which was followed by two aftershocks. The second quake was reported around 11:22 AM. Notably, the second and third quakes happened within an hour.

The NCS in a post on X informed that the first earthquake struck Andaman Sea on Monday at a depth of 10 km. “EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/06/2025 10:09:03 IST, Lat: 9.43 N, Long: 94.17 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea,” the NCS said.

Tremors measuring 4.6 magnitude followed at the same ‘shallow’ depth and location. In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 30/06/2025 11:22:23 IST, Lat: 9.45 N, Long: 93.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea."

Shallow earthquakes Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones as they are often followed by aftershocks. This happens because shallow earthquakes release greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface which is destructive. Hence, shallow quakes have higher potential of causing damage to structures and casualties due to stronger ground shaking.