Easter 2025: When will it be celebrated? Check history, significance, gift ideas for friends and family

Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, holds great significance in Christianity. Its date, however, is not fixed like Christmas. The day includes feasting and celebration as people participate in religious services, decorate and exchange Easter eggs, engage in classic Easter games.
This year, Easter Day will be celebrated on April 20, Sunday. According to Ecclesiastical tradition, it comes on first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, which follows spring equinox, which causes the date to shift each year as per lunar cycles.
The events surrounding Easter are believed to have taken place around 30-33 AD in Jerusalem. The Council of Nicaea in 325 AD officially set up that Easter would be celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox usually between March 22 and April 25.
Long before Easter became associated with Christianity, springtime festivals were celebrated to honour themes of rebirth and fertility:
2. Eggs, symbolising new life and renewal, have long been part of spring traditions and were later included into Easter as a representation of the resurrection.
3. Bunnies (or hares), known for their high fertility, were also connected to Eostre and came to symbolise abundance and new beginnings.
4. Across many cultures, spring festivals marked the end of winter with feasts, rituals, and celebrations of nature's return to life.
Easter reminds to hold on to hope, even in the darkest of times, because light always awaits at the end of the journey. It symbolises renewal, rebirth, and the enduring power of hope. It inspires to embody love, forgiveness, and compassion in our everyday lives, following the example and values set by Jesus. Additionally, it strengthens the sense of community and unity among Christians, as they come collectively to celebrate their shared faith and the hope of eternal life.
Holy Week consists of Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday, each marking key events. Families often gather for a festive meal, commonly showing lamb, ham, or other traditional dishes depending on the culture. Children celebrate Easter through baskets filled with candy, toys, and sometimes small gifts, which they enjoy.
4. Easter Storybooks is fun and age-suitable faith-based or spring tales.
5. Mason jars, decorated and filled with mini candies or tea bags.