India’s eastern states' heritage theme for Rashtrapati Bhavan’ 79th Independence Day ‘At Home’

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan will celebrate the 79th Independence Day “At Home” by spotlighting the cultural heritage of Eastern India, specifically Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.



The much-sought-after event on the national capital’s social calendar will have 19 guest categories, according to a person aware of the development. Guests will be welcomed with a traditional draping of a specially designed block-printed Tussar silk stole from Bhagalpur (Bihar) with traditional motifs such as Matsya, Kamal, and Basant.



Email queries sent to the President’s secretariat as well as its Press Information Bureau (PIB) spokespersons remained unanswered.



The marquee dinner is set to host guests at the President’s residence on Raisina Hill, with a traditional welcome involving cultural performances from these states, according to the person cited above.



The food, decor, and floral elements will showcase the cultural and heritage themes of these eastern states. The welcome elements will include: Alpona (West Bengal), Aripana (Bihar and Jharkhand) and Jyoti Chitra art forms (Odisha); with folk artists from these four states to welcome the guests.



The eco-friendly invitations to the dinner promote regional art forms, including Sikki Grass Box (Bihar), a bamboo photo frame with hand-painted Madhubani motifs, Tikuli art (Bihar), Paitkar painting (Jharkhand), Talapatra chitra (Odisha), Bengal Pattachitra (Midnapur) and Madhubani art.



Guests will be allowed to take photographs at designated spots within the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises.



The “At Home” will also showcase textiles and handicraft elements, including terracotta craft from West Bengal’s Bankura district and Pipli art from Odisha. It will also feature eastern-themed floral arrangements, including Jagannath temple string-like arrangements with marigolds and green elements.

Also Read | Independence Day weekend to see extra flights, with IndiGo set to benefit most





The 2025 Republic Day “At Home” focused on the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.



The At Home dinners for Republic Day are different from those on Independence Day because 26 January is the day when India declared itself a sovereign republic and enforced the Constitution, said former Lok Sabha secretary general P.D.T. Achary, who last attended an At Home dinner during President Pratibha Patil's tenure.



“On Independence Day, the prime minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort, elaborates on the government’s work, and promises better things in the future. After this, India celebrates its Independence every 15 August, and the At Home dinner is the last part of those celebrations,” said Achary.