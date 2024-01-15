eBay to pay $3 million fine for ‘campaign of terror’ over harassment of couple: 'Got pig foetus, death threats'
eBay has agreed to pay a $3 million felony fine in relation to a lawsuit on charges of harassment and surveillance in Massachusetts.
The e-commerce giant, eBay, has agreed to pay a $3 million felony fine to a couple in relation to lawsuit on charges of harassment and surveillance in United States' Massachusetts, reported CBS News. The US Department of Justice on January 11 pronounced the verdict that eBay had entered into a deferred prosecution agreement after being charged criminally with two counts of stalking through interstate travel, two counts of stalking through electronic communications services, one count of witness tampering, and one count of obstruction of justice.