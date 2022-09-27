SC allows EC to decide which faction - Uddhav or Eknath - forms ‘real’ Shiv Sena

SC allows EC to decide which faction - Uddhav or Eknath - forms ‘real’ Shiv Sena2 min read . 05:32 PM IST
- SC has allowed the election commission to decide which faction – Uddhav Thackeray or Eknath Shinde – is forming the 'real' Shiv Sena
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Uddhav Thackeray's plea seeking a stay on the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea which was seeking recognition as the "real" Shiv Sena. The Supreme Court has also allowed the election commission to decide which faction – Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde -- is to be recognised as the “real" Shiv Sena party. The election commission will also take a call on the allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Uddhav Thackeray's plea seeking a stay on the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea which was seeking recognition as the "real" Shiv Sena. The Supreme Court has also allowed the election commission to decide which faction – Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde -- is to be recognised as the “real" Shiv Sena party. The election commission will also take a call on the allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.
Justice DY Chandrachud, heading a constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group's claim over the “real" Shiv Sena.
Justice DY Chandrachud, heading a constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group's claim over the “real" Shiv Sena.
“We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission," the bench also comprising Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha said.
“We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission," the bench also comprising Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha said.
While it was a setback for the Uddhav Thackeray camp, the Bombay High Court had earlier ruled in favour of it when it sought to hold the Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park.
While it was a setback for the Uddhav Thackeray camp, the Bombay High Court had earlier ruled in favour of it when it sought to hold the Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park.
In a shot in the arm, the Bombay High Court granted the Uddhav Thackeray faction permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai. For the Thackeray faction, the development has a symbolic value as Shivaji Park is associated with the Sena since its birth, and his group is locked in a tussle with the rebel group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to establish itself as the “real" Shiv Sena.
In a shot in the arm, the Bombay High Court granted the Uddhav Thackeray faction permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai. For the Thackeray faction, the development has a symbolic value as Shivaji Park is associated with the Sena since its birth, and his group is locked in a tussle with the rebel group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to establish itself as the “real" Shiv Sena.
The Eknath Shinde faction had also sought permission to hold the rally at the Shivaji Park on the same day, 5 October, and opposed Uddhav Thackeray group's petition in the high court.
The Eknath Shinde faction had also sought permission to hold the rally at the Shivaji Park on the same day, 5 October, and opposed Uddhav Thackeray group's petition in the high court.
Welcoming the ruling, Uddhav Thackeray appealed to his supporters to maintain discipline while attending the rally on Dussehra.
Welcoming the ruling, Uddhav Thackeray appealed to his supporters to maintain discipline while attending the rally on Dussehra.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)