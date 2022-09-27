SC allows EC to decide which faction - Uddhav or Eknath - forms ‘real’ Shiv Sena

In a shot in the arm, the Bombay High Court granted the Uddhav Thackeray faction permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai. For the Thackeray faction, the development has a symbolic value as Shivaji Park is associated with the Sena since its birth, and his group is locked in a tussle with the rebel group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to establish itself as the “real" Shiv Sena.