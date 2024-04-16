ECB to Cut More in 2024 and 2025 After June, Villeroy Says
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will need to make further reductions to interest rates this year and next, following an initial move in June, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.
