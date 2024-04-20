ECB’s Wunsch Says Decisions Will Become Tougher After Two Cuts
The European Central Bank has a clear case to lower interest rates twice, but what happens after that is difficult to predict because of uncertainty over domestic inflation pressures, Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said.
