ECGC modifies insurance cover for exports to Sri Lanka to 'restrictive category'

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The restrictive cover or RCC-1 will lead to revolving limits normally valid for a year, which will be approved specifically on a case-to-case basis.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BENGALURU :
State-owned credit insurance provider ECGC Ltd on Thursday put exports to crisis-hit Sri Lanka under the ‘restrictive cover’ category, in view of rising risks pertaining to payment delays or defaults on shipments.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU :
State-owned credit insurance provider ECGC Ltd on Thursday put exports to crisis-hit Sri Lanka under the ‘restrictive cover’ category, in view of rising risks pertaining to payment delays or defaults on shipments.
The restrictive cover or RCC-1 will lead to revolving limits normally valid for a year, which will be approved specifically on a case-to-case basis. However, the premium rates for the shipments insured remain unchanged.
The restrictive cover or RCC-1 will lead to revolving limits normally valid for a year, which will be approved specifically on a case-to-case basis. However, the premium rates for the shipments insured remain unchanged.
The modification comes into effect from Thursday, the notification said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The modification comes into effect from Thursday, the notification said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The ECGC has modified its underwriting policy for export transactions to Sri Lanka…After carrying out a review of the rating of Sri Lanka in view of prevailing situations, ECGC, which offers credit guarantee, has changed the cover category from Open Cover to Restricted Cover category – RCC 1," said the statement.
“The ECGC has modified its underwriting policy for export transactions to Sri Lanka…After carrying out a review of the rating of Sri Lanka in view of prevailing situations, ECGC, which offers credit guarantee, has changed the cover category from Open Cover to Restricted Cover category – RCC 1," said the statement.
The ECGC said that the change has been made to ensure that ECGC is able to assess and monitor risks covered under its export credit insurance policies and to place appropriate mitigation measures. “This measure will assist ECGC customers in improving payment realization prospects from buyers in Sri Lanka," it said.
The ECGC said that the change has been made to ensure that ECGC is able to assess and monitor risks covered under its export credit insurance policies and to place appropriate mitigation measures. “This measure will assist ECGC customers in improving payment realization prospects from buyers in Sri Lanka," it said.
Ajay Sahai, DG and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) said that in view of the forex crisis faced by Sri Lanka, the transition from open cover to restricted cover by credit insurance companies was expected. “It is good that ECGC has not increased the premium to help the exporters facing rising uncertainties in payment. We hope that the Line of Credit extended by India will facilitate supply of essential products such as good, pharma, and petroleum products to help the country to tide over the crisis," said Sahai.
Ajay Sahai, DG and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) said that in view of the forex crisis faced by Sri Lanka, the transition from open cover to restricted cover by credit insurance companies was expected. “It is good that ECGC has not increased the premium to help the exporters facing rising uncertainties in payment. We hope that the Line of Credit extended by India will facilitate supply of essential products such as good, pharma, and petroleum products to help the country to tide over the crisis," said Sahai.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ECGC has also advised customers to contact their servicing branch of ECGC for cover on shipments to Sri Lanka. “ECGC continues to monitor the situation and further review of the underwriting policy will be undertaken based on future developments," it said.
The ECGC has also advised customers to contact their servicing branch of ECGC for cover on shipments to Sri Lanka. “ECGC continues to monitor the situation and further review of the underwriting policy will be undertaken based on future developments," it said.