ECLGS 5.0 sees strong early uptake at 3.42 lakh guarantees for ₹1.31 tn credit

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 launched by the government last month to cushion businesses from the economic impact of the West Asia war, has seen strong early traction, with 3.42 lakh guarantees issued covering over ₹1.31 trillion in additional credit, according to two people aware of the development.
The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 launched by the government last month to cushion businesses from the economic impact of the West Asia war, has seen strong early traction, with 3.42 lakh guarantees issued covering over ₹1.31 trillion in additional credit, according to two people aware of the development.
The scheme, introduced as a targeted liquidity support measure amid supply chain disruptions, elevated freight costs, volatile fuel prices and working capital pressures triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, has channelled 83% of the guaranteed credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the people said on the condition of anonymity.
The scheme, introduced as a targeted liquidity support measure amid supply chain disruptions, elevated freight costs, volatile fuel prices and working capital pressures triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, has channelled 83% of the guaranteed credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the people said on the condition of anonymity.
“Our expectation is for the programme to support nearly ₹2 lakh crore of loans by the end of the next quarter, moving towards the scheme's overall objective of facilitating up to ₹2.55 trillion in additional credit,” said one of the two people mentioned above.
Approved by the Union cabinet on 5 May 2026, ECLGS 5.0 is being implemented through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) under the Department of Financial Services. The operational guidelines were issued soon after, allowing banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to start sanctioning loans under the guarantee framework.
An email sent on Monday to the finance ministry, MSME ministry and the NCGTC on the scheme were not immediately answered.
"The strong early response to ECLGS 5.0, with over 3.42 lakh guarantees supporting ₹1.31 lakh crore in additional credit, reflects both the urgency of liquidity requirements and the confidence that MSMEs have in this targeted intervention," said Vinod Kumar, president of the India SME Forum.
“At a time when geopolitical uncertainties are impacting supply chains, input costs and export logistics, the scheme is providing timely working capital that is helping businesses sustain operations, protect employment and fulfil domestic and international orders,” he added. "If banks continue to ensure speedy and seamless implementation, ECLGS 5.0 will play a significant role in strengthening MSME resilience while supporting India's broader growth and export ambitions."
The latest version of the scheme is designed to help businesses facing temporary liquidity stress arising from the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The crisis has disrupted supply chains, pushed up energy costs and increased input prices for manufacturers and exporters, prompting the government to revive the emergency credit guarantee framework that was first introduced during the covid-19 pandemic.
Unlike the earlier versions that primarily addressed pandemic-related disruptions, ECLGS 5.0 also extends support to scheduled passenger airlines, recognizing the impact of higher aviation fuel prices and operational disruptions on the sector. Of the total ₹2.55 lakh crore credit target, ₹5,000 crore has been earmarked for airlines.
Under the scheme, eligible MSMEs and non-MSME borrowers with standard loan accounts can avail additional working capital of up to 20% of their peak fund-based working capital outstanding during the January-March quarter of FY26, subject to a cap of ₹100 crore per borrower. Scheduled passenger airlines are eligible for loans of up to 100% of their peak credit exposure, capped at ₹1,500 crore, subject to specified conditions.
A key feature of ECLGS 5.0 is the sovereign guarantee structure. The government provides 100% guarantee for MSME loans and 90% coverage for eligible non-MSME borrowers and airlines, with no guarantee fee charged to borrowers. Loans can be sanctioned until 31 March 2027, or until the scheme's overall ceiling is exhausted, whichever is earlier.
According to the latest CareEdge report ratings report, MSME credit has grown strongly, with outstanding advances crossing ₹35 lakh crore, registering a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%, indicating higher bank lending to the sector. The MSME gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio has shown steady improvement, declining from 11% in FY20 to 3.3% by September 2025, supported by recoveries, upgrades and moderation in fresh slippages.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report, government credit‐guarantee schemes have significantly strengthened the flow of institutional credit to the MSME sector, particularly to financially vulnerable enterprises. Around ₹6.28 lakh crore of guarantees have been extended under two flagship initiatives, namely the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) and the ECLGS. Notwithstanding the relatively higher risk profile of the beneficiary borrowers, the non‐performing asset (NPA) ratios under both schemes have remained well contained. This experience underscores the role of well‐designed credit‐guarantee mechanisms in simultaneously supporting MSME resilience and preserving systemic financial stability, the report said.