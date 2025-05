Women Behind PAN data, a quiet story of women's rise in India's economy

A NITI Aayog dashboard on sustainable development goals attributes a score of 66 out of 100 to India as of FY24 on achieving gender equality, implying that quite a bit of distance is still to be covered by 2030, by which time India and others have to meet the UN goals adopted in 2015. Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Goa are the front-runners in this area, according to NITI Aayog.