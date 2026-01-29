Economic Survey: Can profits continue to be India Inc's primary source of funds?
As non-bank funding outpaces traditional credit, record net profits have become India Inc’s main funding engine, the survey said. But is this lever starting to weaken?
The Economic Survey for FY25-26, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, said India’s commercial sector is increasingly tapping alternative financing to offset a moderation in bank credit. Faster monetary policy transmission has made market-based instruments a viable alternative for large corporations, it said, adding that rising profitability has allowed firms to leverage internal resources for expansion, collectively reducing their traditional reliance on bank lending.