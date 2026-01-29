Economic Survey 2026: When and where to watch the announcement — detailed guide on how to download PDF

As the Union Budget is around the corner, all eyes are on the Economic Survey 2026, a key policy document released annually ahead of the Union Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Survey in both Houses of Parliament today, 29 January, at 11 am, during the ongoing Budget Session.

The Department of Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry has prepared the Economic Survey under the leadership of Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran.

Traditionally, the Economic Survey is presented on 31 January, but this year it is being presented earlier.

The document provides a detailed analysis and review of the previous fiscal year, sets the context for the year ahead, and offers insights into growth indicators and inflation forecasts. It also outlines the outlook for jobs, trade and the country's fiscal health.

This will be followed by a press briefing by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V.A. Anantha Nageswaran where he will explain the key economic trends.

The release will take place during the Budget session of Parliament, which began a day earlier on Wednesday, 28 January, with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu, according to an official government notice. The release also mentioned that the Budget session may conclude on Thursday, 2 April.

Where to watch Economic Survey 2026? Those who want to watch the live video coverage of the Economic Survey can stay tuned with Mint on our official website, LiveMint, or on our YouTube channel.

People can also watch the broadcast via the Sansad TV channel on YouTube or the Doordarshan TV channels for the live feed from Parliament's Budget Session.

The official Union Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in), the Finance Ministry's official social media pages, and the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) official social media pages will also host the live video feed.

How to download Economic Survey PDF? The full official Economic Survey 2026 document can be downloaded in PDF format from the official website on the following link: https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/index.ph

The link will be activated only after the presentation is completed.