Economic Survey flags need to recalibrate RTI, warns against ‘transparency without outcomes'

The Economic Survey 2025–26 has called for a calibrated re-examination of India’s Right to Information (RTI) Act, highlighting that unchecked disclosure can undermine effective governance if it leaves little space for candid internal deliberation.

The survey describes the RTI Act, 2005 as one of India’s most powerful democratic reforms and a cornerstone of anti-corruption efforts. However, it argues that transparency should be treated as a means to better governance rather than an end in itself, warning that “disclosure celebrated regardless of its contribution to governance” can weaken decision-making.

The survey stops short of recommending any dilution of the law’s core intent. Instead, it argues for refining RTI’s application in “narrowly defined areas of internal deliberation”, stressing that any re-examination must preserve its role as an accountability instrument.

Misuse concerns and governance friction The survey’s argument echoes long-standing concerns within the bureaucracy about the misuse of RTI, including repetitive, voluminous, or strategic information requests that can overwhelm officials and slow administrative functioning. Government data shows a steady rise in RTI applications, with filings crossing 17.5 lakh in 2023-24 compared to 13.7 lakh in 2019-20, suggesting growing citizen interest even as concerns over misuse and administrative burden have risen.

Officials have also flagged instances where RTI has been used as a tool of harassment rather than public interest disclosure.

In Hyderabad, in 2025, police filed a complaint against a retired DSP accused of filing repeated RTI requests to harass serving officers, causing administrative disruption. The same year, in Punjab, the State Information Commission dismissed 24 RTI appeals as vexatious, warning against personal vendettas. Similarly, the Central Information Commission condemned an applicant’s 235 RTI filings, calling misuse a “weapon of vengeance.” Earlier this month, the Odisha Information Commission ordered a bribery probe on a habitual RTI applicant.

The survey links this to a broader concern about decision-making becoming excessively risk-averse in an environment of real-time scrutiny.

Global comparisons To bolster its case, the survey draws on international experience. It notes that while India’s RTI regime is among the most expansive globally, other democracies provide clearer exemptions for internal policy deliberations. In the US, inter-agency memoranda and internal personnel rules are exempt from disclosure. Sweden protects fiscal and monetary policy discussions, while the UK allows exemptions where disclosure may harm the public interest, including ministerial veto powers.

The survey also cites former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s later admission that unrestricted transparency made governance harder by constraining confidential discussions on complex issues.

A delicate balance Despite these arguments, the survey’s call could raise significant political and institutional challenges. It will not be easy to reopen or change a law that has exposed corruption, improved service delivery, and empowered citizens, particularly at the local level.

The survey takes into account these concerns and frames the issue as one of 'institutional design', not intent. It argues that transparency works best when combined with protected space for learning, debate, and course correction within the state. Whether this position translates into legislative or administrative change remains to be seen.

