Ecuador declares emergency after masked gunmen storm TV studio, fire shots: 10 interesting points
Some masked gunmen stormed TC Television studio in Ecuador and unleashed 15 minutes of horror but no one was killed in the attack.
The South American country of Ecuador has been experiencing a series of attacks and police officer abductions since Monday, January 8 night. In another escalation of a series of attacks, some masked gunmen stormed TC Television studio in Ecuador and unleashed 15 minutes of horror--all broadcast live.