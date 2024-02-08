Ecuador Notes Jump to One-Year High As Noboa Pushes Tax Hike
Ecuador’s dollar bonds were the biggest gainers in emerging markets on Wednesday as traders welcomed President Daniel Noboa’s move to use his line-item authority to raise the value-added tax, signaling a resolve to contend with the nation’s budget deficit.
