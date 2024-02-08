 Ecuador Notes Jump to One-Year High As Noboa Pushes Tax Hike | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 07 2024 15:59:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.35 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 675.50 3.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 267.95 -2.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.90 0.12%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.55 0.03%
Business News/ News / Ecuador Notes Jump to One-Year High As Noboa Pushes Tax Hike
Back Back

Ecuador Notes Jump to One-Year High As Noboa Pushes Tax Hike

 Bloomberg

Ecuador’s dollar bonds were the biggest gainers in emerging markets on Wednesday as traders welcomed President Daniel Noboa’s move to use his line-item authority to raise the value-added tax, signaling a resolve to contend with the nation’s budget deficit.

Ecuador Notes Jump to One-Year High As Noboa Pushes Tax HikePremium
Ecuador Notes Jump to One-Year High As Noboa Pushes Tax Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s dollar bonds were the biggest gainers in emerging markets on Wednesday as traders welcomed President Daniel Noboa’s move to use his line-item authority to raise the value-added tax, signaling a resolve to contend with the nation’s budget deficit.

The nation’s bonds due in 2030 jumped 1.1 cent to 55.6 cents on the dollar, the highest level in a year, according to indicative pricing data collected by Bloomberg. Notes due in 2035 soared 0.9 cent to 43.9 cents on the dollar, also a one-year high. 

In a line-item veto of a tax package passed by the assembly earlier Tuesday, he established a permanent VAT band of 13% to 15%, hinging on fiscal requirements and the balance of payments. Noboa, who has an approval rating of 80%, is seeking the increase to help address the government’s fiscal strains and deal with the mounting costs of a crackdown against drug cartels after a series of violent episodes.

The legislature would have to muster a super-majority to override the increase. Investors cheered Noboa’s persistence as a sign of commitment to addressing the country’s fiscal deficit. 

“The worst-case scenario of the government’s tax bill being blocked in the Assembly has been avoided," Alejandro Arreaza, an economist at Barclays in New York wrote in a note Wednesday. “A potential approval of the tax bill could pave the way for the government to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund."

Here’s what Wall Street analyst are saying: 

More from Arreaza: 

Siobhan Morden, managing director for Latin America fixed income at Santander in New York: 

Ricardo Penfold, managing director at Seaport Global in New York:

Lucila Barbeito, an economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Buenos Aires: 

--With assistance from Stephan Kueffner.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 12:37 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App