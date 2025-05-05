Ex-Haryana Congress MLA held by ED in ₹1,500-crore money laundering scam

The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker from a hotel in the national capital on charges of "cheating" more than 1,500 homebuyers under the Deen Dayal Awas Yojana, news agency PTI reported.

Advertisement

Sikandar Singh, who was arrested by the agency in March last year for allegedly defrauding over 1,500 homebuyers and diverting ₹400 crore through fictitious construction expenses in a real estate firm he operated with his father, was seen roaming freely outside a hospital in Rohtak in October - despite ongoing legal proceedings.

In March 2024, Sikandar was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate. After the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected his bail application, he allegedly feigned illness to avoid incarceration. The ED had assumed control of the investigation in 2023, following an FIR filed by the Gurugram police accusing Sikandar and his father of orchestrating a large-scale fraud through their company, Mihira Group.

Their affordable housing project in Sector 68, Gurugram, failed to materialise, despite collecting nearly ₹363 crore from homebuyers.