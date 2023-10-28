ED arrests Ashoka University co-founders Pranav Gupta, Vineet Gupta in alleged money laundering case
The arrest comes a day after the agency carried out searches at 17 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ambala, in connection to the ₹1,627 crore-alleged bank fraud case involving pharma company Parabolic Drugs.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Pranav Gupta and Vineet Gupta, the two co-founders of the Haryana-based Ashoka University, in an alleged money laundering case. A PTI report quoting sources indicated that the probe agency has also nabbed a chartered accountant – identified as SK Bansal.