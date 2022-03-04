ED arrests promoter of Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd in 564 cr money laundering case

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has arrested Ahmed AR Buhari, promoter of Coastal Energy Private Limited, Chennai, in a money laundering case of ₹564.48 crore generated by over valuation of coal prices whereby the PSUs paid higher price for the purchase of coal.
The central agency initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Buhari and others unknown officials of PSUs under various sections of Indian Penal Code.
The investigation in the matter was also conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
Probe by ED revealed that Ahmed Buhari is controlling the companies Coastal Energy Private Limited, Chennai, Coastal Energen Private Limited, Coal & Oil Group Dubai and other offshore entities located in Mauritius and British Virgin Islands, the agency said in a statement.
The PSUs were supplied coal of lower calorific value instead of the higher specification for which the tenders were floated and executed by the CEPL or MMTC and the coal was supplied by CEPL either directly or through MMTC.
The over valuation of lower quality of coal ultimately was done on the basis of fraudulent Certificate of Sampling and Analysis (COSA) whereas the original COSA depicting the genuine quality of coal was suppressed.
Investigation further revealed that Buhari generated proceeds of crime (POC) to the tune of ₹564.48 crore from the over valuation of coal. Buhari diverted the POC to the tune of ₹557.25 crore through CEPL and CNO Group entities, UAE and routed the same back to India through Precious Energy Holdings Ltd, BVI and Mutiara Energy Holdings Ltd, Mauritius to invest in Coastal Energen Pvt. Ltd, India.
The POC to the extent of ₹557.25 crore in the possession of Coastal Energen Pvt. Ltd has already been provisionally attached by the ED in the year 2020.