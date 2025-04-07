ED arrests Samajwadi Party leader Vinay Shankar Tiwari in ₹750-crore bank fraud case

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated7 Apr 2025, 08:18 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Samajwadi party leader and son of late mafia-politician Hari Shankar Tiwari, Vinay Shankar Tiwari, from Lucknow on Monday in 750 crore bank fraud case.

Earlier in the day, the ED conducted raids at properties linked to SP leader Vinay Shankar Tiwari and Gangotri Enterprises, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

More to come….

First Published:7 Apr 2025, 08:05 PM IST
