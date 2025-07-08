ED attaches 9 properties, bank accounts worth ₹14 crore of ex-principal secretary to former CM Bhupinder Hooda

Assets worth ₹14.06 crore belonging to retired IAS officer Murari Lal Tayal, former Principal Secretary to the then Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a probe into a disproportionate assets case, news agency PTI reported.

The probe agency shared the information on Monday, stating that the attached immovable properties include two houses and seven apartments.

The federal agency stated that a provisional attachment order for these properties, located in Chandigarh, Delhi, and Gurugram, was issued on 30 June under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case is based on a CBI FIR accusing Tayal and his family of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Tayal also served on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) from 2009 to 2014. The ED scrutinised the income tax filings and stock market activities of Tayal, his wife Savita, and son Kartik during the probe.

During the check period (2006–2014), the accused acquired disproportionate assets worth ₹14.06 crore using proceeds of crime generated through illegal gratification, the ED alleged.

'Cash rain from Bhubaneswar flat' In a bizarre incident last month, Bhubaneswar witnessed cash raining from an apartment window as Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, a Chief Engineer in Odisha's Rural Development Department, allegedly tried to dispose of bundles of ₹500 notes. Sarangi, a state government employee, was under investigation for corruption and disproportionate assets. The vigilance department recovered over ₹2.1 crore in cash during simultaneous raids at seven locations across Angul, Bhubaneswar, and Pipili (Puri).

The raids were conducted at Sarangi’s double-storeyed residence in Karadagadia (Angul), flats in Dumduma (Bhubaneswar) and Puri, a relative’s house in Sikshyakapada (Angul), his paternal house and paternal building in Angul, and his office chamber. In a desperate attempt to evade the officers, Sarangi threw the cash bundles out of his Bhubaneswar flat’s window, but the vigilance team later recovered them in the presence of witnesses.