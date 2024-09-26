ED attaches assets of Haryana Cong MLA Rao Dan Singh, son in bank ‘fraud’ case

  • ED attaches assets worth 44 crore of Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his son and linked entities: Statement

Published26 Sep 2024, 10:38 PM IST
ED had earlier conducted raids at the residence Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh in Sector 17, Gurugram, Friday, on July 19
ED had earlier conducted raids at the residence Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh in Sector 17, Gurugram, Friday, on July 19(PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, September 26, attached assets worth 44 crore of Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh and his son in connection with the money laundering linked to a bank ‘fraud’ case, the law enforcement agency said in a statement. The assets of some other entities were also attached by the agency.

Rao Dan Singh, aged 65, is the MLA from Mahendragarh Assembly constituency in Haryana and is considered a lose aide of Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The Congress has again fielded him from the seat in the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls. He has been a four-time MLA.

He had earlier contested Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat as a Congress candidate. Rao Dan Singh, however, lost the Lok Sabha polls to BJP candidate Dharambir Singh by a margin of more than 41,000 votes. Also Read | ED raids 35 premises in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur in connection with 20,000 crore bank fraud case

According to the ED statement, the assets include 31 flats in Coban Residency, Sector 99A of Gurugram and 2.25 acre land in Harsaru village of Gurugram in Haryana of "entities belonging" to Rao Dan Singh and his son Akshat Singh.

Flats and land parcels in Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari (Haryana), and Jaipur (Rajasthan), linked to entities associated with Suncity Projects Pvt. Ltd. and ILD Group, have also been attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the reports, the money laundering case was registered after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against a company named Allied Strips Limited for committing an alleged bank loan fraud of 1,392 crore. Allied Strips Limited manufactures cold-rolled steel products.

The agency alleged that entities connected to Rao Dan Singh received 19 crore from funds that were "diverted" as part of an alleged bank loan fraud. “Rao Dan Singh and his family members are yet to join the investigation. These entities indulged in window dressing of books of accounts by squaring off the amount by assigning the same to other individuals,” the ED said.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 10:38 PM IST
