Home / News / ED attaches Chandigarh pharma firm's 185 crore worth of assets under PMLA

ED attaches Chandigarh pharma firm's 185 crore worth of assets under PMLA

1 min read . 04:26 PM ISTLivemint
The Enforcement Directorate 

  • After a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), buildings, plant and machinery of the company, Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and some linked entities have been attached.

The Enforcement Directorate on 18 October said that it has attached assets worth more than 185 crore of a Chandigarh-based pharmaceutical company under the anti-money laundering law in connection with a case of alleged bank loan fraud.

After a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), buildings, plant and machinery of the company, Surya Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and some linked entities have been attached.

"The money laundering case stems from two CBI FIRs -- filed on the complaint of State Bank of India (SBI), Chandigarh and Punjab and Sind Bank, Karnal -- against the company, its managing director Rajiv Goyal and others for 'defrauding' the banks to the tune of 828 crore," the federal agency said in a statement.

The Letters of Credit were availed in the name of the company in lieu of "bogus invoices" and alleged "discounting of these LoCs by associated entities", the ED said.

"Through a web of fraudulent transactions, the accused siphoned off the proceeds of the credit facilities taken from the banks and used for purchase of various assets in the name of the company, individuals and associated entities," the ED said.

With PTI inputs.

