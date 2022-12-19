ED attaches 907 crore assets of crypto exchanges under PMLA

ED attaches ₹907 crore assets of crypto exchanges under PMLA1 min read . 05:29 PM IST
- Assets worth ₹289.68 crore of Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd, which is also known as WazirX, have been seized in connection with the crypto exchanges case
Parliament was informed on Monday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached ₹907 crore assets of crypto exchanges and arrested three persons in connection with the money laundering case.
Parliament was informed on Monday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached ₹907 crore assets of crypto exchanges and arrested three persons in connection with the money laundering case.
Addressing Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) officers have detected GST evasion worth ₹87.60 crore by 12 crypto exchanges. The authorities have also recovered ₹110.97 crore, including interest and penalty.
Addressing Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) officers have detected GST evasion worth ₹87.60 crore by 12 crypto exchanges. The authorities have also recovered ₹110.97 crore, including interest and penalty.
The investigation has started and is underway in eight cases. Four cases have been closed on the payment of tax along with interest and penalty.
The investigation has started and is underway in eight cases. Four cases have been closed on the payment of tax along with interest and penalty.
The Union minister said the assets worth ₹289.68 crore of Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd, which is also known as WazirX, have been seized from the exchange in connection with the crypto exchanges case. The minister said the case pertains to the violation of the provisions of the foreign exchange management act (FEMA), Chaudhary said.
The Union minister said the assets worth ₹289.68 crore of Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd, which is also known as WazirX, have been seized from the exchange in connection with the crypto exchanges case. The minister said the case pertains to the violation of the provisions of the foreign exchange management act (FEMA), Chaudhary said.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the Directorate of Enforcement is investigating several cases related to crypto frauds wherein a few crypto exchanges have also been found involved in money laundering.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the Directorate of Enforcement is investigating several cases related to crypto frauds wherein a few crypto exchanges have also been found involved in money laundering.
"As on December 14, 2022, proceeds of crime amounting to ₹907.48 crore have been attached/seized, three persons have been arrested and four prosecution complaints have been filed before the Special Court, PMLA, in these cases," Chaudhary said. Currently, crypto assets are unregulated in India.
"As on December 14, 2022, proceeds of crime amounting to ₹907.48 crore have been attached/seized, three persons have been arrested and four prosecution complaints have been filed before the Special Court, PMLA, in these cases," Chaudhary said. Currently, crypto assets are unregulated in India.
"Crypto assets by definition are borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards," the Union minister added.
"Crypto assets by definition are borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards," the Union minister added.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)