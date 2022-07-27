ED files charge sheet against AAP minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 03:12 PM IST
- The law enforcement agency has filed a charge sheet against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet in a special court against Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case, the law enforcement agency said on Wednesday. Others involved in the case, too, have been charged in a money laundering case. Satyendar Jain and two others are at present in judicial custody. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel is likely to take up the matter later in the day.