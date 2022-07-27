The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet in a special court against Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case, the law enforcement agency said on Wednesday. Others involved in the case, too, have been charged in a money laundering case. Satyendar Jain and two others are at present in judicial custody. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

