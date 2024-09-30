Data explainer: How ED goes about its money laundering probes
Summary
- A recent report by an international anti-money laundering task force gives a detailed picture of ED’s operations. Here are five takeaways from it.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is the nodal agency responsible for investigating money laundering cases in India. Money laundering involves disguising money obtained through illegal activities—such as corruption, drug trafficking, or unauthorized cash transactions—and routing it back into the economy as legitimate funds.