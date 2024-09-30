Data explainer: How ED goes about its money laundering probes

At the moment, unstructured information flow dominates leads for ED. Between April 2018 and October 2023, of the 4,163 cases investigated by the ED, as many as 47% were the result of information it received via a public complaint, a tip-off or media reporting. The second-largest source (37% of these probes) was from state law enforcement agencies. The Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS), where all cases are logged and its progress monitored digitally, accounted for about 13% of leads. FIU disseminations accounted for just 0.6% of leads.