The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case in TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) scam case in Maharashtra. The law enforcement agency had initiated an investigation into the Teachers Eligibility Test malpractice cases.

Earlier, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta had said that the Enforcement Directorate had sought documents in the TET scam case that was investigated by the cyber police and the economic offences wing.

The law enforcement agency had sought the documents of the TET scam and has now initiated an inquiry. A day after getting documents related to the case, the ED has registered a money laundering case into the TET scam.