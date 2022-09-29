Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / ED freezes OctaFX's bank account for illegal online forex trading

ED freezes OctaFX's bank account for illegal online forex trading

ED freezes the bank account of OctaFX bank account for illegal online forex trading
1 min read . 05:40 PM ISTLivemint

  • The enforcement directorate has frozen the bank account of OctaFX for illegal online forex trading

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen the bank account balance of OctaFX and its related entities to the tune of Rs. 21.14 crore in the case of Illegal Online Forex Trading through international brokers under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The Reserve Bank of India had on Wednesday released an 'alert list' containing the names of 34 entities, including OctaFX, that are not authorised to deal in forex and operate electronic trading platforms in the country.

The alert list also included Alpari, HotForex, and Olymp Trade. In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that resident persons can undertake forex transactions only with authorised persons and for permitted purposes, in terms of the FEMA.

Resident persons undertaking forex transactions for purposes other than those permitted under the FEMA or on electronic trading platforms (ETPs) not authorised by the RBI shall render themselves liable for legal action under the FEMA

