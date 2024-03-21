ED is BJP's political instrument wielded to demolish Opposition: Atishi on allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena on Thursday, March 21, said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now perceived as a political instrument of the BJP rather than an impartial investigative body, being wielded to demolish the Opposition.