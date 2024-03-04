Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ News / India/  ED issues second summons to Mahua Moitra to appear on March 11 in foreign exchange violation case
BackBack
Breaking News

ED issues second summons to Mahua Moitra to appear on March 11 in foreign exchange violation case

Livemint

The fresh summons from the Enforcement Directorate followed the earlier one when Mahua Moitra failed to appear before the investigators on Feb 19.

Mahua Moitra (49) was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year. (PTI)Premium
Mahua Moitra (49) was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year. (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued a second summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra in connection with irregularities in a foreign exchange contravention case asking her to join the probe on March 11. The fresh summons followed the earlier one when she skipped the investigation and did not appear before the investigators on February 19.

The TMC leader has been asked to appear at the agency's headquarters in Delhi with some documents related to foreign investments.

The ED wants to question Moitra in the case under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

The ED investigators want to record her statement linked to the case.

The 49-year-old politician is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) too and it is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her on the reference from the Lokpal.

It is learnt that the ED case is based on the reference of the CBI case.

Moitra has been in controversy since Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

She was expelled as a Lok Sabha member of Parliament on December 8 following the ethics panel's determination of her guilt in the 'cash-for-query' case. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group.

“Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on the website as per the Lokpal Act and nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," Moitra had said on X in November.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Mar 2024, 07:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App