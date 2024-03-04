ED issues second summons to Mahua Moitra to appear on March 11 in foreign exchange violation case
The fresh summons from the Enforcement Directorate followed the earlier one when Mahua Moitra failed to appear before the investigators on Feb 19.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued a second summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra in connection with irregularities in a foreign exchange contravention case asking her to join the probe on March 11. The fresh summons followed the earlier one when she skipped the investigation and did not appear before the investigators on February 19.