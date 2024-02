The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on February 26, sources said as reported by news agency ANI.

