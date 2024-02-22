Hello User
ED issues 7th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks to join excise policy probe on 26 Feb
BREAKING NEWS

ED issues 7th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks to join excise policy probe on 26 Feb

Livemint

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal receives seventh summons from ED in excise policy case.

Mint Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on February 26, sources said as reported by news agency ANI.

