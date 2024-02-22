BREAKING NEWS
ED issues 7th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks to join excise policy probe on 26 Feb
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal receives seventh summons from ED in excise policy case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case asking him to join the investigation on February 26, sources said as reported by news agency ANI.
