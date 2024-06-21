ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 21 has moved the Delhi High Court in order to challenge the bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to a now-scrapped excise policy.

As reported by ANI, the Delhi High Court agreed to take up the ED plea seeking an urgent hearing on its appeal challenging the trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal.

The AAP national convenor was granted bail on June 20. The Rouse Avenue Court granted bail on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh. The court, however, imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal before granting him the relief -- he should not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses. The judge also directed Kejriwal to appear before the court whenever required and to cooperate with the investigation.

Welcoming the court's decision, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi posted on X, “Satyamev Jayate”. Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha also lauded the “victory of justice”. "Truth can be troubled but not defeated. This is the victory of justice, the victory of truth. Heartfelt thanks to the honourable court for granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal ji," he stated.

However, BJP leader Ajay Mahawar said Kejriwal is still an accused and has not been pronounced innocent yet. "We have always said that we respect the decision of the court, but, AAP is saying that getting bail is the victory of truth. You are an accused, you have not been pronounced innocent," said Mahawar.