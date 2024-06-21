ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

  • Enforcement Directorate challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail in money laundering case at Delhi High Court.

Livemint
Updated11:00 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail in the Delhi excise policy case on June 20.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail in the Delhi excise policy case on June 20.(PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 21 has moved the Delhi High Court in order to challenge the bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to a now-scrapped excise policy.

As reported by ANI, the Delhi High Court agreed to take up the ED plea seeking an urgent hearing on its appeal challenging the trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal. 

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal likely out of jail today, opposition says ‘long overdue’, Kapil Sibal swipe at govt: ‘elections over…’

The AAP national convenor was granted bail on June 20. The Rouse Avenue Court granted bail on a bail bond of 1 lakh. The court, however, imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal before granting him the relief -- he should not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses. The judge also directed Kejriwal to appear before the court whenever required and to cooperate with the investigation.

Welcoming the court's decision, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi posted on X, “Satyamev Jayate”. Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha also lauded the “victory of justice”. "Truth can be troubled but not defeated. This is the victory of justice, the victory of truth. Heartfelt thanks to the honourable court for granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal ji," he stated.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal demanded bribe of 100 crore, ED says ’it has proof’; what investigation agency revealed

However, BJP leader Ajay Mahawar said Kejriwal is still an accused and has not been pronounced innocent yet. "We have always said that we respect the decision of the court, but, AAP is saying that getting bail is the victory of truth. You are an accused, you have not been pronounced innocent," said Mahawar.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.90
06:18 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.45 (-1.34%)

Bharat Electronics

310.05
06:18 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2 (-0.64%)

Vedanta

472.00
06:18 AM | 21 JUN 2024
1.75 (0.37%)

Bandhan Bank

209.15
06:18 AM | 21 JUN 2024
0.9 (0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Cera Sanitaryware

8,948.90
06:13 AM | 21 JUN 2024
666.05 (8.04%)

Raymond

2,570.00
06:16 AM | 21 JUN 2024
164.5 (6.84%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

411.80
06:16 AM | 21 JUN 2024
24.45 (6.31%)

IRCON International

283.75
06:16 AM | 21 JUN 2024
16.8 (6.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.00538.00
    Chennai
    74,110.00757.00
    Delhi
    73,894.00684.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.00538.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue