Home / News / ED files prosecution complaint against Amnesty India, others in money laundering case

ED files prosecution complaint against Amnesty India, others in money laundering case

The ED has filed a complaint against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd in a money laundering case (File photo)
1 min read . 04:17 PM ISTLivemint

  • The law enforcement agency has filed a prosecution complaint against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) and others in a money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a complaint against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) and others in a money laundering case, the agency said.

The law enforcement agency filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had earlier attached assets worth 19.54 crore in connection with a money laundering case involving the AIIPL, IAIT and others.

The ED had on Friday said that it has issued a penalty of more than 61 crore against Amnesty India and its former head, Aakar Patel, for allegedly contravening the Indian foreign exchange law.

The federal probe agency show caused AIIPL with a penalty notice, issued under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), of 51.72 crore, while the fine amount against Aakar Patel is 10 crore.

The agency said Amnesty had broken foreign funding laws by directing overseas contributions to expand its local operations.

It alleged that Amnesty International sent a huge amount of foreign contributions to its Indian entities (AIIPL), from November 2013 to June 2018, "in the guise of business activities" to escape FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) scrutiny".

Earlier today, India fined the local arm of Amnesty International nearly $8 million after a probe into its finances the watchdog said was part of a "witch hunt".

(With inputs from agencies)

