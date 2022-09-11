ED raid: Kolkata businessman in mobile gaming app fraud case goes untraceable

The case was related to the FIR dated February 15, 2021 filed under section of 420, 406, 409, 468, 469, 471, 34 of IPC by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan and others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta.
The Kolkata businessman, from whose residence the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials recovered ₹17.32 crore has gone untraceable.
The ED recovered over ₹17 crore from six premises of Kolkata based businessman, in respect to an investigation relating to the mobile gaming application.
According to ED, a person namely Amir Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public. During the initial period, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free. This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders.
Further, after collecting a handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the said App was stopped, at one or the other pretext like system upgradation, investigation by LEAs etc. Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the said App servers and only then the users understood the ploy.
During the search, various incriminating documents have been recovered and seized. Aamir Khan, the main accused was not found and is not traceable. Cash amounting to ₹17.32 crore has been found and seized from the premises during the search, said ED.
