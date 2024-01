The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 9 January is conducting raids at 7 locations linked to Uddhav faction leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners for alleged manipulation of land use conditions in the construction of a hotel at Jogeshwari.

These include the premises of Waikar and some of his partners and others, the sources said as reported by PTI.

Waikar, 64, represents the Jogeshwari east constituency in the Maharashtra assembly.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from a Mumbai Police economic offences wing (EOW) FIR that accuses the legislator of illegally obtaining approval for the construction of a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a garden. It is alleged that this deal caused a huge loss to the BMC.

(More details awaited)

