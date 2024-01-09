ED raids 7 locations linked to Uddhav faction leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 9 January is conducting raids at 7 locations linked to Uddhav faction leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners for alleged manipulation of land use conditions in the construction of a hotel at Jogeshwari. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These include the premises of Waikar and some of his partners and others, the sources said as reported by PTI.

Also Read: Sena vs Sena: Maharashtra Speaker to issue disqualification plea verdict on Jan 10 | A quick recap Waikar, 64, represents the Jogeshwari east constituency in the Maharashtra assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The money laundering case of the ED stems from a Mumbai Police economic offences wing (EOW) FIR that accuses the legislator of illegally obtaining approval for the construction of a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a garden. It is alleged that this deal caused a huge loss to the BMC.

(More details awaited)

