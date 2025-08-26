ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence, 12 other locations over ₹5,590 crore hospital construction case

The Enforcement Directorate has raided the residence of AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj as part of the inquiry into a ₹5,590 crore hospital projects case.

According to the reports, the ED teams are conducting search operations under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) at 13 different locations across the Delhi-NCR region.

These searches are in connection with the ECIR recorded in the Delhi Hospital Construction Scam, relating to FIR No. 37/2025 dated 26.06.2025, registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Delhi Police, against former Health Ministers of GNCT of Delhi, along with private contractors and unknown government officials.

The operations are based on material collected during the course of investigation and allegations contained in the FIR regarding large-scale corruption, unjustified cost escalations, unauthorized constructions, and misappropriation of funds in health infrastructure projects of GNCTD.

Apart from Saurabh Bhardwaj, the search teams have covered the offices and residences of the private contractors involved in the projects, in order to trace evidence relating to diversion and laundering of public funds.

Political reactions: Reacting on the ED raid, former Delhi CM and AAP MLA, Atishi, took to X and wrote, “Why was there a raid at Saurabh ji's place today? Because questions are being raised across the country about Modi ji's degree — is Modi ji's degree fake? The raid was conducted to divert attention from this discussion.”

“At the time of the case being mentioned, Saurabh ji was not even a minister. This means the entire case is false. Satyendra ji was also kept in jail for three years, and ultimately, CBI/ED had to submit a closure report. This clearly shows that all the cases against Aam Aadmi Party leaders are nothing but lies and politically motivated,” she added.

Another AAP leader and MP, Sanjay Singh said, as quoted by ANI, "... The case registered against Saurabh Bharadwaj is false and baseless. He was not even the minister in the time frame in which the ED had registered the case... It is a policy of the Modi government to file false cases against AAP leaders and jail them... This is being done to harass and jail all AAP leaders one by one... The raids are conducted to divert attention from PM Modi's fake degree... To prevent PM Modi's fake degree from being discussed, the ED has conducted raids..."