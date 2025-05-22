ED raids at institutions linked to Karnataka HM for second day in a row; G Parameshwara says ‘prepared to cooperate’

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said he is “prepared to cooperate” for any outcome amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the second consecutive day at the educational institutions linked to him.

The ED raided Siddhartha Medical College at Begur, Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Siddhartha Medical College at Tumkur, and Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education yesterday. Parameshwara asserted he has directed the institution's staff to cooperate with the ED.

“Yesterday, ED officers visited our institutions--Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Siddhartha Medical College at Tumkur, Siddhartha Medical College at Begur and Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education. I instructed my staff to cooperate with them and give whatever information they asked for...They questioned our accounts section. The search is still going on,” ANI quoted G Parameshwara as saying.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing alleged financial irregularities, comprising a gold smuggling racket. As part of the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED conducted raids at 16 locations across the state.

Parameshwara declines to comment on Ranya Rao gold smuggling case The operation targeted hawala operators and accommodation entry providers accused of making ‘fake’ financial transactions into accounts connected to the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao.

The minister declined to comment when asked about the reports linking these searches to the Rao gold smuggling case.

"Being a person who believes in the law of the country, whatever comes out of the verification or search, I am prepared to cooperate. I don't know what to comment on at this point in time. Let the investigation be completed," he added.

Parameshwara meets CM Siddaramaiah He was called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, where he apprised the CM of the raids in connection with the gold smuggling case. “He also told the CM about the circumstances in which the raids have taken place,” PTI reported, citing sources.

On 3 March, Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) discovered she was carrying gold. On Tuesday, the Economic Offences Court allowed the Kannada actor conditional bail in the smuggling case.

‘Harassment, vendetta and intimidation’ Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the Enforcement Directorate's raids on the Karnataka Home Minister, stating that the party strongly condemns the actions. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of engaging in a political strategy based on “harassment, vendetta, and intimidation”.

“The INC condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the ED raids on the Home Minister of Karnataka. Dr G Parameshwara is one of the country's senior-most political leaders who has made great contributions to the cause of education, particularly in the weaker sections of society,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“The ED actions undertaken at the behest of the PM himself reflect the politics of harassment, vendetta, and intimidation of which he is the master. The BJP is clearly nervous and worried by the achievements of the Karnataka government over the past two years. We will not be silenced. We will continue to hold the PM to account for his multiple failures on multiple fronts,” Ramesh said.