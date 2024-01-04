Hello User
ED raids Haryana Cong MLA, ex-INLD legislator, others in illegal mining-linked money laundering case

ED raids Haryana Cong MLA, ex-INLD legislator, others in illegal mining-linked money laundering case

Livemint

  • Haryana Cong MLA Surinder Panwar and ex-INLD legislator Dilbag Singh among those raided by ED in illegal mining linked money laundering case.

ED raids: Haryana Cong MLA Surinder Panwar and ex-INLD legislator Dilbag Singh among those raided by ED in illegal mining linked money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 4 January raided locations of Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar, former INLD legislator Dilbag Singh and among others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in Yamuna Nagar district of the state, official sources said as reported by ANI.

The sources said that as many as 20 locations of the two politicians and linked entities were raided. Areas including Yamuna Nagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh, and Karnal are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs of the Haryana Police registered to probe alleged illegal mining that took place in Yamuna Nagar and nearby districts in the past.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.

